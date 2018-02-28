Sridevi was one of the most beautiful actresses Bollywood has ever seen. The Chandini of India marked her last journey, leaving no eye dry. It is no secret that the first female superstar of India loved her collection of sarees.

The Kapoor family made sure that Sridevi's love for saree accompanied her during her final journey.

Sridevi was draped in her favorite red color Kanjeevaram saree. She had been seen in Kanjeevaram sarees on several occasions in the past.

Her traditional red saree comprised zari work on the borders. Unlike the Kanjeevaram sarees which sport traditional designs on the body of the clothing, as seen in the picture shared by ANI, Sridevi's saree was on a plainer side, sporting minimal design.

The family chose to place a chunky temple jewelry necklace around her neck. The beautiful ornament featuring a carving of Goddess Lakshmi adorned her neck. A black beaded mangalsutra lay beneath the temple jewelry.

The Kapoor family made sure Sridevi's last appearance was close to how she would dress when she was alive, in a typical South Indian way.

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai. After an autopsy was conducted, the post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as "accidental drowning."

Mumbai: Mortal remains of #Sridevi wrapped in tricolour, to be cremated with state honours. pic.twitter.com/2XtBcEPHuz — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Friends and wellwishers of the Kapoor family were present at Celebrations Sports Club in Juhu to pay their last respects and stand by Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jahnvi and Khushi during their tough times.

Following the untimely death of the actress, Bollywood star and Boney Kapoor's son, Arjun Kapoor, was also seen actively helping and supporting Boney Kapoor and his daughters in the past few days.

Most of the Bollywood fraternity was present at the residence to pay their last respects to the Bollywood Queen.