Sridevi sister Srilatha's stoic silence over the actress' sudden death has raised many questions. However, if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Latha is planning to break her silence in the next 48 hours which will reveal some critical details.

In Pics: Sridevi's body reaches Kapoor's residence in Lokhandwala

Sridevi and her sister, Srilatha, had a property dispute and were involved in a legal battle almost two decades ago. The siblings were not on talking terms back then. However, after Boney Kapoor's intervention, the two sisters had decided to bury the hatchet and became cordial.

Srilatha was a constant support to Sridevi after their mother's death and had also played a crucial part in the actress' professional life. "Without my sister, I feel so incomplete," Sridevi had confided to a friend, according to a report in DNA in 2013.

As per the initial reports, after attending Mohit Marwah's wedding, Sridevi had insisted to extend her stay in Dubai to spend some time with her sister while her husband Boney Kapoor along with daughter Khushi Kapoor flew back to Mumbai.

While it was Sanjay Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law, who first confirmed the news of her death, no one from the Kapoor family has stepped forward to answer the questions about this terrible tragedy.

The sudden demise of the legendary actress Sridevi at Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel room in Dubai has given rise to many speculations about her untimely death. Initial reports had suggested that the veteran actress died of massive cardiac arrest.

A forensic report released by the Dubai police on February 26 after conducting an autopsy said that the actress died of accidental drowning. She was found lying unconscious in the bathtub and there were traces of alcohol in her body, the report added.

As per latest reports, the Kapoor family has been handed over clearance letters.