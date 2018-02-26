Sridevi's untimely death has left the entire nation grief-stricken. The legendary actress suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai and passed away at around 11-11:30 pm on Saturday, February 24, in her hotel room.

It is being said that after attending the grand wedding of Mohit Marwah, Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor had returned to Mumbai while Sridevi stayed back in the country to meet her sister Srilatha.

However, according to reports, Boney returned to Dubai after attending Manmohan Shetty's birthday in Mumbai, to surprise his wife.

A source close to the family, recounting Sridevi's last moments to Dubai-based Khaleej Times, said that Boney reached her room in Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30 pm to surprise her.

Sridevi was resting when Boney arrived. The couple then chatted for around 15 minutes, post which her husband-producer invited the actress for dinner. Sridevi went to the washroom to freshen up, but when she didn't come out even after 15 minutes, a worried Boney knocked on the door.

Having received no response, he forced open the door only to find the actress motionless in the bathtub. "He tried to revive her and when he couldn't, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," the source said.

The doctors and police rushed to the room and Sridevi was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arriving at the hospital.

However, according to another report, not Boney but the hotel staff found her on the bathroom floor after they forced open the door. The English Vinglish actress had asked for water but didn't open the door after multiple doorbells.

Meanwhile, the Chandni actress' body is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Monday (February 26) morning. The last rituals will be held at Pawas Hans crematorium in Vile Parle of Mumbai at noon.