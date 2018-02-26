Sridevi's sudden death left her fans deeply grieved not just in India, but also abroad. However, one of the most affected by the loss is indeed her husband Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi's Mom co-actor Adnan Siddiqui revealed about Boney's reaction after losing his wife forever. Adnan said he found Boney "crying like a baby".

"At present, I'm in Dubai and, last night, I met Bonny-saab (Boney Kapoor). He was crying like a baby. The entire nation must be so sad. So are people in Pakistan. Just imagine: People from everywhere, Pakistan, America, the UK and other parts, have been sending me condolence messages. For Sajal (Mom co-actress), Sridevi-sahiba was like a mother. Sajal's mother passed away during the filming of Mom. Sridevi consoled her saying: 'I'm like your mother.' During the shoot, she took care of Sajal like her baby. Today, I'm saddened for her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi was excited about Janhvi's debut and putting in a lot of effort to support her," Adnan told Indian Express.

The Pakistani actor further said that he wants to attend Sridevi's funeral, but the current hostile situation between the two nations pose a problem.

"Four days ago, I was at the wedding of Mohit Marwah (nephew of Bonny Kapoor and Sridevi). She was looking gorgeous. And who could believe that she would be no more in four days. I would really want to visit India for her funeral. But the unfortunate scenario between the two nations would not let us share the sorrow with each other, forget about happiness," he added.

It was initially reported that Sridevi passed away due to cardiac arrest in a hotel in Dubai, but the forensic report stated that she passed away due to accidental drowning. Her funeral has been delayed due to the legal procedures in Dubai.