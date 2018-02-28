Ranveer Singh, who was last seen with Sridevi at Umang 2018, paid his condolences as he visited the Kapoor family on February 26, with Deepika Padukone.

As a mark of respect, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had canceled their Holi celebration this year. But looks like Ranveer Singh has some other plans.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh, who is a big fan of renowned American singer-lyricist Pharrell Williams, is apparently planning to host a Holi party for the musician.

Hindustan Times reported that Ranveer believes as Pharrell Williams is coming to India around that time, Holi party would be a good way to welcome him.

The leading daily quoted a source who said: "Yes, it'll be a big Holi party. Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours. Since Pharrell and Ranveer Singh are the brand ambassadors of the same apparel brand, the idea was to bring the two young stars together. And since Pharrell will be in the city on the day of Holi (March 2), what could be better than bringing Ranveer, him and Holi together? Like many music lovers, Ranveer, too, loves Pharrell's work."

Will he host the party or will Ranveer Singh too cancel his 'colorful' plans due to Sridevi's death? Let's wait.

Ranveer Singh was shocked when he got to know about Sridevi's untimely death. He wrote on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi."

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. He will later start working on Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's 83 based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.