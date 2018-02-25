Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden death sent shockwaves across the country. She was in Dubai to attend a family wedding when she suffered a massive cardiac arrest late night on Saturday. Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday morning in Mumbai.

The 54-year-old actress was in her hotel room in Dubai when she suffered the heart attack and fell to the ground. Although she was immediately taken to a hospital, she was declared brought dead.

As soon as the news of her death broke out, fans started gathering in front of Sridevi's residence in Mumbai.

Although first it was reported that Sridevi's body will be brought back to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, the formalities in Dubai apparently took time, and hence latest reports state that her mortal remains will reach India not before past mid-night.

The formalities include cancellation of passport and immigration process apart from post-mortem following which Sridevi's body is handed over to her family. As per reports, her body will be brought back to India in a charter plane. The departure time from Dubai is reportedly 9.30 pm, and they are likely to arrive Mumbai at around 2 am.

As it will already be late, the last rituals will be conducted on Monday, February 26, in Mumbai. Also, many Bollywood celebrities and family members are expected to arrive at her residence on Monday morning to pay the last tribute to the legendary actress.

The funeral will also be attended by many big names in the industry. Although the exact time of the funeral is not confirmed yet, reports suggest that it will happen at around 4 pm on Monday.

Some reports stated that the last rituals will be held at Santacruz crematorium, while there are reports that the funeral would be conducted at Oshiwara or Pawan Hans crematorium. The exact location and timing of the funeral are still awaited.

The fact that there has never been any news of Sridevi suffering from any major illness, left the fans in shock. Social media is filled with condolence messages. Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters- Janhvi and Khushi.

YRF Communications released a statement saying: "Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.

Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it's available to us.

Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for information on the same."

