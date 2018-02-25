What should have been a fun holiday trip to Dubai for Bollywood actress Sridevi, turned into a tragic event that shook one and all. The veteran superstar, along with her husband and daughter, Khushi was attending the marriage ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah, when the unfortunate incident took place. The details of Sridevi's funeral, however, are still awaited.

The veteran Bollywood actress passed away late last night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The news of her untimely demise stunned millions of her fans and the entire Bollywood fraternity.

Tributes are pouring in from well-wishers from all industries, be it sports, politics, entertainment, who arrived at her residence in Mumbai to pay their condolences to her elder daughter, Jhanvi. The upcoming star was not present at the time of her mother's death as she was busy with her shooting schedule, Times Now reported.

The actress' brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news of her death by saying "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet."

"We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay told Khaleej Times.

The veteran actress was found unconscious at her hotel washroom in Emirates Towers and was immediately rushed to Rashid hospital in Dubai. However, the doctors confirmed that she had passed away on her way to the hospital.

Many Bollywood personalities have reached Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their condolences -- Arjun Kapoor, Neelima Azeem, and Vaibhavi Merchant among others.

In order to avoid any commotion, two police vans have also been stationed outside her residence for security reasons.

The Indian consulate is making the arrangements for the body to be handed over to the family. The body is currently kept at the Al Qusais police station morgue in Dubai.

The Indian consulate officials have confirmed that post-mortem of the body has been completed and the family is awaiting the death certificate along with other documents.

"Today is a sad and dark day for Indians everywhere. She charmed audience by her memorable films and performances. My heart and thoughts are with her family and fans. I cannot express my sadness in enough words. My condolences to Indians everywhere." Sajid Valliyath, an official from the forensics department was quoted by Khaleej Times as saying.

People are waiting outside the morgue to pay their last respect to actress, #Sridevi - https://t.co/1c7fpnl5Zm



Photos by Leslie Pableo | KT pic.twitter.com/gSxqvp4DDc — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) February 25, 2018

The body would be handed over to the family after certain procedures like passport cancellation and immigration process, the UAE based newspaper reported.

"We are in touch with Dubai Police and other authorities to expedite the repatriation of the body." Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai told Gulf News.

An employee from the Indian consulate in #Dubai is currently with the family of actress, #Sridevi, helping them expedite procedures for repatriation - https://t.co/1c7fpnl5Zm



Photo: Leslie Pableo | KT pic.twitter.com/cdnqJmq4dt — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) February 25, 2018

Soon after the formalities are completed, a chartered plane belonging to Anil Ambani, the Indian business magnate, would depart from Mumbai airport at 1 pm and is estimated to reach Dubai Airport at 4 pm in the evening.

From there, the same charter plane will return to Mumbai airport at 8 pm following which, the body will be taken to Sridevi's residence.

As per reports, Sridevi's funeral will be performed at the Santacruz crematorium. Many celebrities and family members will be attending the funeral to pay their last tributes to the veteran actress.

Right now, police are engaged in forensics report. We are in touch with the family & local authorities to provide all possible assistance: Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri to ANI. #Sridevi (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/obQ7HxRwzb — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Sridevi is survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi Kapoor.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, the Bollywood actress popularly known as Sridevi rose to fame with blockbuster films Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Sadma and among others.

After taking a hiatus of 15 years, the veteran actress graced the Indian cinema yet again with her comeback movie, English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. The film was considered a highly successful movie. Her last film, Mom released in 2017, was also considered a hit by critics.