Sridevi Boney Kapoor — who died on February 24, left a shockwave in the industry. Her mortal remains were flown down from Dubai on Tuesday night to Mumbai in Ambani's private jet. Sridevi's body will be taken to the Celebration Sports Club from her residence for family, friends and fans to pay their last respect.

Sridevi, 54-year-old, was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding and was found dead in a bathtub. Dubai Police in a statement cited 'accidental drowning' as a cause of death.

Rishi Kapoor who has worked with Sridevi in a couple of films, took to Twitter to express his anger. He said: "The Media(electronic/print)behaved badly with me during these three days after Sridevi ji passed away. I accept I worked with her in two Iconic films but that doesn't mean I be hawked for a quote or reaction. My prerogative to speak or not. Mobile rang incessantly whilst at work. [sic]"

He had earlier slammed the media by saying: "How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??"

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan and Vidya Balan had slammed media for the sensational coverage. And now, fashion designer Masaba Mantena also wrote on Twitter: "Do yourselves & your family a favour .. put that TV off,I am amazed that news channels are stooping to this level & ppl think it's ok to come on a panel & discuss this!there are two very young girls who lost their mom,pls pls stop this [sic]"

Ritesh Deshmukh, along with Rishi Kapoor have changed their Twitter profile picture and made it black as a mark of respect to Sridevi. Riteish wrote on Twitter: "It's a bloody circus. Some of the TV channels have dug new lows for themselves. Let's give #Sridevi Ji & her family the dignity & respect they deserve. #LetHerRestInPeace #SrideviForever #NewsKiMaut"

Director Shekhar Kapur also expressed the same feeling towards electronic media and said: ".. and finally as #Sridevi takes her last journey tomorrow from her home to the cremation ground , all the ugliness created by speculators will be burnt to ashes too. One day we will look back ourselves and ask, why are we so ghoulish? Were these really fans that loved her?"

Sridevi is now home for one last time as she will be cremated at Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West, at 3.30 pm.