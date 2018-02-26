Sridevi Kapoor's funeral rights will be held in Mumbai on Monday, February 26, and Bollywood is expected to be in full attendance to pay its respects, while some of the bigwigs from South Indian film industries will be reportedly taking part in it.

Tamil media has reported that Rajinikanth has flown to Mumbai to be part of Sridevi's funeral. The Kollywood superstar had worked with Sridevi in many movies that include Moonru Mudichu and shared a good friendship with her.

"This is a big, big, big loss to Indian film industry. I have very few close friends. Among them, Sridevi was one. I have lost her. My heart is very heavy," The News Minute quoted the superstar as saying outside his Poes Garden residence.

Apart from Rajinikanth, top stars from Telugu too are expected to attend her funeral. Notably, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are likely to be representing the Tollywood, say Telugu media. Bharathiraaja, K Raghavendra Rao, Ambareesh, Prakash Raj and a many other personalities from South films are expected to be in Mumbai to be part of her funeral.

Meanwhile, India Today has reportedly learnt from its sources that the mortal remains of Sridevi will be brought to Mumbai on Monday afteroon after getting the autospy certificate.

Some reports stated that the last rituals will be held at Santacruz crematorium, while there are reports that the funeral would be conducted at Oshiwara or Pawan Hans crematorium. The exact location and timing of the funeral are still awaited.

The news of her untimely death came as a shock to her legion of fans across the globe. Tributes have poured in from well-wishers from all industries, be it sports, politics, entertainment, who arrived at her residence in Mumbai to pay their condolences to her elder daughter, Jhanvi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi started her acting career as a child artist. In her career spanning over four decades, Sridevi has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. The actress worked with most of the big names of her times likes Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, jeetendra, Chiranjeevi and many others,

She was regarded as the First Female Superstar of Indian Cinema.