The entire nation is grief-stricken with the sudden death of the legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi who passed away at around 11 pm on Saturday, February 24, in Dubai at the age of 54.

The cause of the veteran actress's death was earlier cited as cardiac arrest. However, on Monday, Dubai authorities released a statement saying that it was due to accidental drowning. Traces of alcohol were also found in Sridevi's blood.

The delay in the repatriation process led to chaos over the cause of her death. Her mortal remains were flown to India on Tuesday night and the funeral will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 28, afternoon at around 3 pm.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1979 and emerged as one of the most popular actresses of the India Cinema. She married Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, with whom she has two daughters – Janhvi and Khusi.

Here is a compilation of all the controversies surrounding the death of Sridevi and her final journey:

Sridevi's body has been brought to Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala: Family members bring actress' mortal remains to Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala, where Bollywood celebrities and fans are pouring in to pay their last respect.

On Tuesday, the Dubai Public Prosecution approved the release of the body after a thorough investigation regarding the cause of her death. Her mortal remains landed from Dubai to Mumbai via chartered plane late on Tuesday night at 10 pm. It was then taken to her residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, in an ambulance.

Sensational reporting of her death angered the celebs: A few of the Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, even journalists like Barkha Dutt, along with Sridevi's fans condemned the "sensational" reporting on her death after many TV news channels sensationalized it by dissecting the case using 'bathrooms and bathtubs' on screen.

Ram Gopal Verma's shocking revelation: Ram Gopal Varma is saddened like millions of fans over her untimely death. In a series of tweets, he explained his fondness for the actress and also made some shocking revelations. Besides tweeting that he is feeling like committing suicide, RGV also revealed that Boney's mother had portrayed Sridevi as a home breaker and had also beaten her in public.

Doctor explains the co-relation between cardiac arrest and drowning: The change in Sridevi's cause of death raised many questions and a doctor explained how cardiac arrest and drowning are co-related. Not just that, the change in the cause of death had also given rise to speculations with many questioning if it was a case of accidental drowning or if she was murdered.

South celebrities continue to visit family: Several Bollywood and South celebrities continued to pay a visit to Anil Kapoor's house where both Jahnvi and Khushi were residing and offered their condolences. On Tuesday, Tamil actor Ajith, who shared a cordial relationship with the actress' family, was said to travel to Mumbai to meet the grieved family.

Sridevi's sister Srilatha to break silence over her death: Srilatha's silence over the actress' sudden death has raised many questions. However, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, Latha is planning to break her silence and reveal some critical details in the next 48 hours.

Arjun Kapoor rushed to Dubai: Step-son Arjun Kapoor flew off to Dubai from Mumbai to be with his father's side and help him complete the formalities to release the body.