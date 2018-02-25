Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last on the night of February 24 at around 11 pm in Dubai after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Sridevi was in Dubai, along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, to attend Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding ceremony. Her elder daughter Janhvi was in Mumbai as she was busy shooting for her Bollywood debut Dhadak.

After the wedding, Sridevi insisted for a longer stay in the UAE. Boney, along with her daughter Khushi, had left Dubai and reached Mumbai by then. Later Boney flew back to Dubai to surprise her the other day.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, Sanjay, brother-in-law of the actress, said: "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack." The entire Kapoor family is in shock after the sudden demise.

Karan Johar was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to visit Anil Kapoor's residence to console Sridevi's daughters.

Bollywood celebrities have started pouring in at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the veteran actress. Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Neelima Azeem, Vaibhavi Merchant and others were seen arriving at Anil Kapoor's house. Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai on Sunday night for the funeral.

