After Sridevi' death, her step son Arjun Kapoor has been a strong pillar of support to his father Boney Kapoor and his stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor during the hard times.

As soon as the news of Sridevi's untimely death broke, Arjun, who was in Chandigarh, shooting for his upcoming film Namaste England, flew back to Mumbai to be with his stepsisters and console them.

Arjun on Tuesday flew to Dubai to help bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi to India and help his father Boney Kapoor complete the final formalities post investigation.

The young actor was also actively involved in the funeral arrangements and looked after all the necessary things. In the time of mourning, he became the man of the family.

"Arjun has been there for Khushi and Janhvi, who are totally inconsolable ever since the news was broken to them. Even though he has not been very close to them, but now in these times, he has become the man of the family as he is looking after everything, right from the paperwork to the funeral arrangements. Not just Janhvi and Khushi, he is by his father's side, who is emotionally crumbled," a source close to the family told Bollywood Life.

Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning on February 24 night at around 11pm in a hotel room in Dubai where she was attended her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday (February 28) evening at around 5:15pm at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai.