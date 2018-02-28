Veteran actress Sridevi, 54-year-old, breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018. The actress was was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding. In the wake of Sridevi's demise, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have already cancelled their annual Holi party. Ram Gopal Varma too held back his film title announcement and later Rani Mukerji also cancelled song launch event for her comeback film, Hichki.

And now Anushka Sharma's next film Pari's screening also got cancelled. The film's co-producer Prernaa Arora confirmed the news and said, "We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February."

Pari is scheduled to release on March 2.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and requested the ongoing 'sensationalism' of Sridevi's death by Indian news channels and said: "T 2728 - Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love. T 2627 - Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! T 2626 - Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion .. !!! [sic]"

T 2728 - Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

Farah Khan too tweeted: "Theres a special place in Hell for those who exploit a family's grief!! RIP meant rest in peace not " rip" off every shred of dignity!"

Theres a special place in Hell for those who exploit a family’s grief!! RIP meant rest in peace not “ rip” off every shred of dignity! — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 28, 2018

Nimrat Kaur too supported and wrote: "Thanks to some torch bearers of yellow journalism, we made headlines the world over for stealing the show from a monumental tragedy. Hope the TRPs were worth it. #NewsKiMaut #NationalEmbarrassment"

Thanks to some torch bearers of yellow journalism, we made headlines the world over for stealing the show from a monumental tragedy. Hope the TRPs were worth it. #NewsKiMaut #NationalEmbarrassment — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 27, 2018

YRF released a statement on behalf of the family which said:

"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.

Kindly find all the details for tomorrow :

1. Condolences and last respects:

Date & Time : 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (PLEASE ENSURE YOU ARE SET UP BY 9 am at the venue)

Address: Celebration Sports Club

Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053

Plz note : Media can also pay their last respects provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue.

The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

2. Cremation Ceremony

Address : Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West

Date & Time : 28th Feb 3.30 pm onwards"