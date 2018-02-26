Sridevi's sudden death has left the entire nation in a state of immense grief and shock. Even as fans and celebrities are mourning her death, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi paid a moving tribute to the legendary actress through a series of posts.

The TV actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya had met Sridevi during Nach Baliye 8, where the couple appeared as participants.

Divyanka took to Instagram to share videos of Sridevi from Nach Baliye and wrote, "Can't forget this day ever... You'll live forever through the magical moments you've given us. #NachBaliye8 #MomentsWithSriDevi @sridevi.kapoor #Part1" [sic]

In her next post, Divyanka shared another video of the legendary actress she wrote, "World stopped when you moved. #GraceAndBeauty in a frame. #NachBaliye8 #MomentsWithSridevi #Part2" [sic]

Besides Divyanka, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shubhangi Atre, Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash and others mourned the demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee said in a statement: "Sridevi will be remembered for her naturalistic acting abilities, her comic timing, and her graceful dancing skills. She was among the few female stars in Hindi cinema who could steer a movie's commercial fate on her own merit. She will be missed but will always live and rule the hearts. Rest in peace maam, SriDevi."

Shubhangi Atre: "Shocked to read of passing most loved and beautiful actress Sridevi. She has left millions heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Naagin, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for actors. My condolences to her family and close associates. She will be remembered."

Helly Shah: "I am shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Indian cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. Being an actress has always tried to adopt her talent watching her. She will always be one of my favorite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family."

Tejasswi Prakash: Really Sad to learn about Bollywood Diva, loved her all the time. She was a real talent house. Strength to her family! RIP Srideviji.