Legendary actress Sridevi's sudden demise on the night of Saturday, February 24, in Dubai in the UAE has sent shockwaves across India. Millions of fans are mourning her untimely death, and one among them is Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay.

On Sunday, Sangay tweeted that he was saddened by the death of India's first female superstar. The Tibetan prime minister, who lives in exile in the northern hill town of Dharamshala in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, said like millions even he will miss the iconic legend.

"Sad to learn an unexpected death of Sri Devi. Enjoyed all her movies during Delhi University days. Like millions I will miss her too," Sangay tweeted.

Her untimely demise left her fans and the Indian film industry in a state of shock and disbelief. Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ekta Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor, mourned the death of the diva with heartfelt tributes.

In fact, Rishi, Priyanka, and Deepika even changed their Twitter and Instagram profile photos to a black image.

The legendary Bollywood actress passed away on Saturday night in Dubai. Sridevi was in the city along with her husband Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah, who is Sonam Kapoor's cousin.

Sridevi, who was staying at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, was found unresponsive by her husband in the hotel bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital. Her mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai, India, by Monday evening.

According to Khaleej Times, Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation only after 2 pm Dubai time (3:30 pm IST). Her funeral will reportedly take place at Mumbai's Pawan Hans in Juhu.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Bharathiraaja, K Raghavendra Rao, Ambareesh and Prakash Raj are also expected to attend her funeral.