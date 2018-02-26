Ace director K Raghavendra Rao, who has done 24 films with Sridevi, had wished to celebrate a silver jubilee by doing yet another film with her, but her untimely death shattered his dreams.

K Raghavendra Rao is one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. He has directed 108 movies and worked with popular actors like NT Rama Rao, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Krishna, Akkineni Nageswar Rao, Shoban Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Jayasudha, Jaya Prada, Radha and Rati Agnihotri. He has worked in at most 15 movies with any of these stars.

But K Raghavendra Rao has done 24 films with Sridevi, and this shows the amazing bond between the two.

Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor were in Hyderabad to promote the movie Mom in 2017 with Raghavendra Rao and Suresh Babu as guests. Addressing the media, the director said Mom would be a hit as it had Sridevi. He also evinced interest to do his 25th movie the evergreen actress.

K Raghavendra Rao said: "All the generations know only one name and that is Sridevi, because she has had a long journey from a child artiste to Mom. It's not a joke. If we want to watch a film, we first see reviews. But we don't look for reports if the film has Sridevi. The reason is that the movie will have 100 percent of performance and glamour of her and 100 percent guarantee of everyone watching it."

He added: "I would like to test Sridevi in front of all of you (media). I am the only director who has done 24 films you (Sridevi). If we do one more film, we can celebrate a silver jubilee. It will be a silver jubilee if Suresh Babu will produce it, Boney will finance it and you give your call sheet."

K Raghavendra Rao is often credited as the reason Sridevi achieved superstar status. Hence, she had high regards for the director and used to touch his feet whenever they met.

When the director spoke about the test, she was looking at him in awe. But she was glad to hear about his wish. She said with a smile: "Of course! It is an honor for me. It is my pleasure."

It is not clear on whether K Raghavendra Rao had developed the idea for what was to be his 25th film with Sridevi. The actress passed away after she fell in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai on February 24. The director was shocked to hear the news of her demise and took to his Twitter page to express his sadness.