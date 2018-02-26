Sridevi's death on February 24 in Dubai due to cardiac arrest came as a shock for Bollywood industry.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor canceled their song shoot for their upcoming film 102 Not Out as a mark of respect for Sridevi, a statement from YRF was released relating to Rani Mukerji's next Hichki. It read, "In light of Sridevi Kapoor's untimely demise, we are deferring the Hichki Imagica song launch activity. We will update on alternate date and time for the same."

Even Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar released a statement on Twitter and canceled their Holi party for the first time in years. They tweeted: "Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands canceled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevi's passing away."

Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevis passing away. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2018

Coming to Sridevi's one of the oldest fan — Ram Gopal Varma in a series of tweets and a long post on Facebook spoke about Sridevi and how her death has affected him. He wrote, "Is Sridevi really dead? Can somebody wake me up and tell me that it's just a bad dream? My journey to Sridevi started when I was preparing for my debut film 'Shiva'. I used to walk from Nagarjuna's office in Chennai to a neighboring street where Sridevi used to live and I used to just stand and watch Sridevi's house from outside her gate."

And in another tweet, the director announced, "At this grief-stricken moment of the demise of Sridevi, neither me nor @iamnagarjuna are in a state of mind to release the title and release date poster of #NagRGV4 ..it will be announced later"

At this grief stricken moment of the demise of Sridevi ,neither me nor @iamnagarjuna are in a state of mind to release the title and release date poster of #NagRGV4 ..it will be announced later pic.twitter.com/jpevQwC0tp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018

Coming to Bollywood, actress Urvashi Rautela, who turned a year older on February 25, also canceled her grand birthday celebrations following the death of veteran actress Sridevi.

A source informs that Rautela was to throw a birthday party for family and her close friends from the industry. However, Urvashi canceled her party when she heard that Sridevi passed away on Saturday, February 24.

A distraught Urvashi said, "Due to the sad demise of veteran actress Sridevi, I've cancelled my birthday party. It's a big shock for the entire industry. May her soul rest in peace."

Sridevi was reportedly found "motionless" in the bathroom in Dubai. While the family and daughters still await the mortal remains of their mother, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor are in Dubai completing the formalities. Brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news of Sridevi's death on February 25, post which Bollywood stars started pouring in their condolences on social media.