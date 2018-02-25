Ram Gopal Varma, who is one among the huge fans of Sridevi, is possibly the saddest man on the Earth now. The filmmaker, who is struggling to come to terms with the news of her death, has said that Lord Balaji could have killed him instead of her.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai due to cardiac failure at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. The news about her death came as a shock for many filmgoers and celebs, who were left heartbroken. RGV is one of those celebs and he can't seem to control his grief. He has cursed god for ending her journey on Earth.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma shared some of his rare photos with Sridevi and wrote: "Never hated God more than today ..The b****** just extinguished the brightest of lights ..my heart goes out to Boney Kapoor. Is Sridevi really dead? Can somebody wake me up and tell me that it's just a bad dream? Can somebody tell me how in hell can she just go away like that???"

Ram Gopal Varma added: "Why are you crying Sridevi? We are the only ones who should be doing that for what you did to us! One of the main reasons for me coming into films was my desire to see her up close in real ..Kshanakshanam film was my love letter to Sridevi. Aey Balaji why did u take only her away and left me here?"

Can somebody tell me how in hell can she just go away like that??? pic.twitter.com/CQkp00z60Y — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018

Later, Ram Gopal Varma went on to post a long comment titled "I hate god for killing Sridevi and I hate Sridevi for dying."

In this post, he said he became her fan after watching Padaharella Vayasu during his college days. He used to wait in front of her house in Chennai for a glimpse of her during the shooting of his debut movie Shiva.

Ram Gopal Varma was all thrilled when a producer offered him a chance to work with her. He wrote the script of Kshana Kshanam keeping her in mind. Here is RGV's complete post:

Ram Gopal Varma has meanwhile postponed the shooting of his upcoming movie with Nagarjuna.

He tweeted, "At this grief stricken moment of the demise of Sridevi ,neither me nor @iamnagarjuna are in a state of mind to release the title and release date poster of #NagRGV4 ..it will be announced later Postponing #NagRGV4FL due to untimely demise of our favorite actress #Sridevi garu. Stay tuned for the updated time and date. - Team #Company."