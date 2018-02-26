The entire nation was rattled by the news of the sudden death of the legendary actress Sridevi who passed away at the age of 54 at around 11pm on February 24 in Dubai. She was found unconscious in her room in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

While the Kapoor family is trying their best to bring back the veteran actress' mortal remains from Dubai to India for her funeral, Dubai police have transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution to carry out regular legal procedures.

As these procedures may cause a delay in releasing of Sridevi's mortal remains, here is everything you need to know about the ongoing developments related to the actress' untimely death.

* Initial reports suggested that Sridevi died following a massive cardiac arrest. She was apparently found lying unconscious in her bathroom by a hotel staff.

* Sanjay Kapoor, the brother-in-law of Sridevi, had confirmed the news of her sad demise and told Khaleej Times, "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack."

* A private plane, arranged by Anil Ambani, was flown to Dubai to bring back the mortal remains of the actress.

* The reports also revealed Sridevi's producer-husband Boney Kapoor flew back from Mumbai and went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel at around 5.30 pm, on Saturday to "surprise" her with the dinner, a source close to the family told the Khaleej Times.

He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner.

The Mom actor then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes had passed and Sridevi did not come out, Boney knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water, a source told the newspaper.

"He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 p.m.," the source added. The police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead.

* However, an employee of the hotel, who wished not to be named, told mid-day, "At around 10.30 pm, she called the room service to request for water. When the server reached her room within 15 minutes, the actor did not attend to multiple doorbells. After a few minutes, fearing something was amiss, the staffer raised an alarm. When we broke into the room, we found her on the bathroom floor. This was around 11 pm. She had a pulse when we found her. We rushed her to [Rashid Hospital], where she was declared dead on arrival" adding that the actress was residing alone, contrary to the earlier reports.

* Meanwhile in India, Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Anupam Kher, Saroj Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan's former wife Sarika and daughters Shruti and Akshara and others visited Anil Kapoor's house to pay their last respects to the deceased actress and to be with her two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

* While the cardiac arrest was reported to be the initial cause of Sridevi's death, latest reports have suggested that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel in Dubai.

* Traces of alcohol were also found in Sridevi's blood, her autopsy report stated. It is also assumed that the actress, under the influence of alcohol, lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

* As Dubai police have transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and hotel staff are likely to be questioned in the case.