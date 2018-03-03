Sridevi Kapoor
A picture of Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor is seen put up outside her residence in Mumbai on February 26, 2018, following her death.PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty Images

Sridevi's death left a nation of billion-plus people in shock. The legendary Bollywood actress died on February 24 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. The veteran actress was cremated in Mumbai on February 28 with full state honors.

Several Bollywood celebrities and thousands of fans paid their last respects at the funeral. Sridevi's ashes have also been taken to Chennai to be scattered in the sea off Rameswaram as a part of the Hindu ritual called "asthi visarjan."

On February 28, the late Bollywood superstar's official Twitter handle tweeted a heartfelt open letter penned by her husband Boney Kapoor.

In reply, thousands of fans shared their reactions at the loss of one of the greatest actresses Bollywood has ever seen. Among those was the CEO of the world's largest internet search company — Google. Turns out Sundar Pichai was a huge Sridevi fan.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, US October 4, 2016Reuters file

Pichai — an Indian-American business tycoon — mourned the loss of Sridevi and recalled one of his favorite memories of watching the movie "Sadma". Pichai even went on to call the actress a "pioneer" and an "inspiration".

Sridevi's untimely death sent shockwaves across the nation and beyond. International media widely reported the tragic event and referred to Sridevi as "the queen of the world's biggest film industry," "first major breakout superstar," "a feminist trailblazer," and more.

Sridevi's family members, including Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan and members of the Marwah family have also shared their grief over their loss.