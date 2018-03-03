The prayer meet of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, who passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning at a Dubai hotel, saw a majority of Bollywood celebrities and lakhs of followers arriving at the venue to pay their last respect to the departed soul and offer condolences to the Kapoor family.

However, a social media post on Sridevi's prayer meet by well-known designer Gaurang Shah's assistant, has raised quite a few eyebrows.

The post reminds of a sequence in Madhur Bhandarkar's Page 3 movie, wherein socialites wanted to look the best at the funeral of one of the Bollywood celebrities.

In the post by Nikita Shah, she wrote, "I am disgusted and pained. We at @gaurang have got requests from stylists to dress their actors in our collection for #Sridevi's prayer meet. For God's sake, all you superstars and actresses – are you going to her funeral/prayer meet because she meant something to you, or is it for a fashion parade? Apart from the media being ridiculous, the film fraternity has stooped so low today that it has made me bitter towards them. Leading a fake life with make-up on is a part of your life, but please be a little human at death. The only person grieving today would be her from above, looking at the way everything is unfolding (sic)," Deccan Chronicle reported.

Her post has added fuel to the fire on the ongoing debate over how Sridevi's demise brought the insensitive side of the society with a certain section of the media scrutinizing the death.

Commenting on Nikita's post, stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik, wrote: "I was just browsing Instagram and came across posts about the "best-dressed celebrities in white" and I shut it. ASHAMED & horrified that I could have even been a part of this! And that my colleagues are....(sic)."

In other news, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was one among the celebrities at Sridevi's prayer meet, was slammed by netizens for smiling upon her arrival at the venue. However, a source informed that she was just trying to be as normal as possible and that she could not even think of disrespecting the veteran actress who she admires the most. The Race 3 actress had earlier paid a musical tribute to Sridevi on her Instagram.

Coming to the latest update on Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor will be performing the "asthi visarjan" of legendary actress Sridevi on Saturday, March 3, in Rameswaram.