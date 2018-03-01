Telugu actor Nagarjuna's wife Amala Akkineni, who is apparently upset with the way a certain section of media scrutinized the death of veteran actress Sridevi, raised a series of questions and requested the media to allow her some privacy.

Ever since the news of Sridevi's demise broke, a lot has been written and spoken about the reason/s for her untimely demise. It was speculated that she wanted to look young and beautiful, hence, she had undergone several surgeries, which resulted in her death. Her demise was extensively covered for over more than three days.

Many of Sridevi's fans were upset with the extensive and insensitive coverage and spoke about their displeasure, regarding the same on social networking handles. Even celebs expressed their anguish over this issue.

Amala Akkineni, wrote an emotional Facebook post about the nuances of being a celebrity and the societal pressures that come with it at the cost of their privacy. Here's the post.