Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi's untimely death on Saturday, February 24, following a cardiac arrest in Dubai has left the entire nation heartbroken. The actress was last seen in Mom (2017) and her onscreen daughter from the film, Sajal Ali, a Pakistani actress, has reacted to the demise of Sridevi.

Sharing a picture with the Bollywood actress, Sajal wrote on Instagram: "Lost my mom again..."

Incidentally, the Pakistani actress lost her mother during the shoot of Mom and Sridevi had stood by her and comforted her during the tough time. In fact, the English Vinglish actress had treated her like her own daughter.

Lost my mom again... A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

"Sajal was very close to her mother, who she lost recently. It shattered the young girl. Sri took Sajal under her wings after that tragedy and treated her like her own. After the tragedy, Sajal called Sri from her hometown in Pakistan and broke down, saying the whole experience was too close to her to be treated just as a film," Deccan Chronicle had earlier quoted a source as saying.

"Normally, Sri doesn't mix with her colleagues. She is a complete professional on the sets. But with Sajal, Sri's equation was different," the source had added.

Earlier, during the release of the film, Sridevi got emotional talking about Sajal. "Sajal mera baccha I love you. I don't know why I am becoming emotional. I miss you all. The way you have worked in the film, it is incredible. This film would have been incomplete without you. It is a special moment for us. We have been waiting for this. I miss you all," she said.

On the other hand, several Bollywood celebrities have shared condolence messages to the Kapoor family on social media.

Shahid Kapoor, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Sunday, February 25, has shared an emotional post remembering the legendary actress on Twitter. "Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace," the Padmaavat star wrote.

Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2018

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the Chandni actress' body is expected to arrive in Mumbai late in the evening on Monday (February 26). The last rituals will be held at Pawas Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.