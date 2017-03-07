Bollywood actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor are the proud parents of two beautiful daughters – Jhanvi and Khushi.

As Jhanvi (Janhvi) Kapoor is prepping to make her debut in Bollywood, the younger one seems to be in the making.

Also read: Sridevi, Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs grace Mijwan 2017

Jhanvi, who looks like her beautiful mother, has been winning hearts with her Instagram photos for quite some time. The star kid not only looks stunning in western garb, but also looks extremely gorgeous in traditional attire.

Her breathtaking appearances at events and parties proves that she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood.

She recently celebrated her 20th birthday. On the other hand, Jhanvi's younger sister Khushi is also giving her sister tough competition.

Khushi's Instagram pictures are also quite amazing and she looks oh-so glamorous. Both Sridevi's daughters will definitely make beautiful and elegant heroines in the industry.

Take a look at the hot as well as elegant photos of Jhanvi and Khushi here: