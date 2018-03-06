Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor turned 21 on March 6, and her cousin Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message wishing her on her birthday. While her friends and well-wishers have been showering Janhvi with warm birthday wishes, her boyfriend Akshat Ranjan also took time to wish her on Instagram.

Akshat, who is often spotted with the Kapoor family during their outings, shared a picture of him and Janhvi together wishing her a very happy birthday. To which, Janhvi replied, "ILY (I Love You)."

Looks like Janhvi is getting all the emotional support that she needs after the passing away of her dear mother.

happy birthday ✨❤️ A post shared by Akshat Rajan (@akshatrajan) on Mar 5, 2018 at 8:37pm PST

For the uninitiated, Akshat is currently studying at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.

He was earlier spotted at the special screening of Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi with Janhvi, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor in the same car in Mumbai. His public appearance with the family gave rise to speculations that the Kapoor family had given their nod to their relationship.

Janhvi, a couple of days ago, had posted a heartfelt message to her mom Sridevi after she was cremated at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Lokhandwala on February 28.

She wrote, "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world.

Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who's entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan".

She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something.

The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence.

Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough."