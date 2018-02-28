Veteran actress Sridevi's death has shaken the entire country. Her elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, must be extremely heart-broken because not only she was all ready for her big Bollywood debut this year, but on March 7, the young actress will turn 21.

Sridevi has always shared her daughters' pictures on social media on their birthdays. Last year also, the late actress posted Janhvi's childhood photos on her Instagram handle wishing her Happy Birthday.

It is a tough time for the star kid as her mother's funeral is today and her birthday is next week. Sridevi was at the peak of her career when she gave it up all and embraced motherhood. The Mom actress was extremely excited about Janhvi's debut Dhadak, but unfortunately, she won't be by Janhvi's side, for her big moment.

While we all will miss Indian cinema's finest actress, here are some glimpses of the mother-daughter duo and their family which spoke of the actress closeness towards her family:

A few years ago, Janhvi had written a heartfelt letter to Sridevi and expressed her emotions in it. Femina had asked the star kid to pen it down and now, an Instagram user shared it.

Janhvi wrote:

"Dear Mom,

Growing up hearing about your aura, dedication, sincerity and inspirational grit to be the best and achieve the most always made me wish I was present to witness it all. Through all that you have done in your life, you have made me the proudest daughter in the world, and I love you the most.

Your daughter, Janhvi."

Meanwhile, Sridevi's body has arrived in Mumbai and is kept at Lokhandwala residence. Celebrities are visiting to pay their last respect. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif arrived at the venue last night when Sridevi's body was brought.

The last journey will commence at around 2 p.m today at Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans, Mumbai.