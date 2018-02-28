Sridevi Kapoor's childhood friend Pinky Reddy has revealed some heart-wrenching details of her last conversation with the actress.

"I have lost a sister. We met when we were 8-years-old and became close friends. My father was one of the co-producers of Chandni (1989), so I have seen her professional rise. It [her demise] is shocking. We are devastated," Pinky Reddy told Mid-Day.

She also added that Sridevi wasn't feeling well when she left for Mohit Marwah's wedding: "I spoke to her the day she was leaving for Dubai. She was down with fever and was on antibiotics. She was feeling tired, but she said that she has to go for the wedding."

When Mid-Day asked her about the sensational coverage that electronic media has done on Sridevi's death, Pinky said: "It hurts me that people are making her death into such a joke. The messages [being circulated] make me angry. People are saying that she underwent liposuction and took fat burners. Why can't people remember the good things about her instead of talking about all this? After she has gone, how can they even utter such mean and vile things? I spoke to Boney [Kapoor] yesterday, he is shattered."

Talking about Sridevi's relationship with her husband Boney Kapoor, Pinky told Mid-Day: "They were such a lovey-dovey couple. I doubt if they ever had fights. They were in love and were so happy together. Such things shouldn't be said at such an unfortunate time."

Recalling her memory with Sridevi, Pinky concluded by saying: "She had specially flown down to Hyderabad for two hours to attend my daughter's baby shower [last November]. Can you imagine that? That was the last time I saw her."

For those who don't know, Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai. Dubai Police released a statement and cited 'accidental drowning' as the cause of death. The funeral will take place in Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.