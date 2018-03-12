Post Sridevi's death on February 24, her uncle Venugopal Reddy gave an interview where he spoke about her relationship with sister Srilatha, Boney Kapoor, her cosmetic surgeries and much more about her painful life.

And now, while Sridevi's sister chooses to be silent, Srilatha's husband Sanjay Ramaswami has issued a statement, "I have been married to Srilatha (Sridevi's sister) for 28 years and never once have we heard of this individual Venugopal Reddy. The family is in grief and chooses to not make any comments through this painful time."

"There is no truth to this man's claims and the entire family is in support of Boney Kapoor and are with him through this challenging phase. Some sections of the media questioned my wife's silence and attributed all kinds of ridiculous allegations. I am sure that they have loved ones that they lost. Did they stand up on the wall and shout? We mourn in silence and do not seek any publicity and that should not be misconstrued. We are a very close-knit family. Sridevi was an inspiration to all of us and all in the family loved her very much," he added.

For those unaware, Venugopal Reddy told media that Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and sold Sridevi's properties to cope up with the losses. "And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her," Reddy said in a recent interview.

"Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase. Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films," he added.

But well, after reading Sanjay Ramaswami's statement, it looks like some random person decided to be Sridevi's uncle and spread baseless rumors.