Bollywood actress Sridevi recently won hearts with a powerful performance in the movie Mom. The recent buzz is that the ace actress will now take the judge's seat in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, which will commence in November 2017.

The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ) have had many Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene as their judges. This time it is said to be Sridevi, Bollywood Life reported.

Like Madhuri, Sridevi was also known for her dancing skills in her movies. She was one of the stars who did justice to weird and difficult dance forms such as Naagin and also taandav.

The veteran actress and dancer will be the perfect judge for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She is currently flying high because of the success of her latest movie Mom. It was about a step-mother who takes revenge against the rapists of her step-daughter. Her performance garnered appreciation from all quarters.

Sridevi made headlines a while ago when she was questioned for turning down the offer of Baahubali 2. She was offered the role of Shivagami, but the actress didn't agree to take up the offer.

Director SS Rajamouli had said in an interview that Sridevi turned down the project because she was demanding a whopping amount. "After hearing series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up. We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film," he had said.

His comments didn't go down well with the English Vinglish actress and she blasted him during the promotional events of Mom. Sridevi said that she was shocked and hurt by his (Rajamouli) interview. Later, the director regretted speaking about the actress and apologised publicly.