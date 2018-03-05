Oscars 2018 paid tribute to Bollywood actor Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in their 'In Memoriam' segment. Shashi Kapoor had died on December 4, 2017, due to prolonged liver cirrhosis. while Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! [sic]"

It was an emotional and a proud moment for the Bollywood fraternity. Farah Khan and Varun Dhawan tweeted about the same.

Teary eyed to see #Sridevi being featured in the Oscars IN MEMORIUM.. ♥️ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 5, 2018

Thank you #Oscars for paying tribute to #Sridevi & #ShashiKapoor tonight amongst the many incredible global artists we lost this in the last year???#Oscars2018 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) March 5, 2018

That's not it. Fans too couldn't keep calm and took to social media to express their gratitude towards the Academy Awards for including Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in their 'In Memoriam' segment. The tweets said: "The #Oscars again proved that why they are the best, #sridevi and #ShashiKapoor remembered at the #Oscars90" and one user commented: "#Oscars what a beautifully crafted show... Touched to see sridevi and shashi kapoor in tribute.."