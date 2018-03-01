Late actress Sridevi starred in over 300 films, but there are a few that she rejected as well. Most of her rejected flicks also turned out to be iconic movies.

From Baahubali (Bahubali) to Darr and Baghban, these films were initially offered to Sridevi. Take a look at the list of movies rejected by Sridevi:

Baahubali

SS Rajamouli's superhit flick Baahubali was first offered to Sridevi. She was given the role of Shivgami, but the actress turned it down and then it went to Ramya Krishnan. Reports suggest that Sridevi demanded a whopping amount and due to this reason, the makers dropped her from the film.

Mohabbatein

According to reports, Sridevi was offered a role in Mohabbatein, but she rejected it. It is said that she was offered to play Amitabh Bachchan's love interest. You won't find this character in the movie because once she said no, the role was removed from the script.

Darr

Sridevi had also refused to star in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Darr. Yash Chopra wanted her to play Juhi Chawla's role, but the late actress wasn't happy with her character.

Baghban

Before Hema Malini, the late actress was offered the role opposite Big B in Baghban. Sridevi was planning to make a comeback at that time, but she was against the movie being her comeback film.

Beta

Madhuri Dixit is known as the "Dhak Dhak" girl because of Sridevi. The movie and this song, in particular, was written for Sridevi, but she had done a lot of movies with Anil Kapoor at that point of time, thus she let this one go.

Ajooba

Filmmaker Shashi Kapoor wanted Sridevi opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Ajooba. Reports suggested that the veteran actress was not happy for not getting equal treatment and footage like Big B. Thus, it is said that she rejected this film which later went to Dimple Kapadia.

Other Bollywood movies that Sridevi reportedly rejected were Dil To Pagal Hain, Yaadein, Mohra, Baazigar, Aaina and Lekin.