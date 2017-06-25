Veteran actress Sridevi apparently has had enough of questions regarding her decision to reject SS Rajamouli's offer to play the character of Sivagami in Baahubali series.

The issue had gained momentum after Baahubali 2 became a massive blockbuster. People started wondering why Sridevi rejected such a big role. Some rumours had claimed she refused the role since Rajamouli was not happy with remuneration she demanded.

Although the exact reason for turning down the offer is still unknown, Sridevi is miffed with the issue getting blown out of proportions. Sridevi said she had rejected such offers in the past.

"No, to be honest, I didn't see the movie. But I would like to talk about this because I thought maybe I will talk about this in Hyderabad. Because it has become a big issue. People are talking and imagining things. I have my own reasons. And why people are asking me about this after Baahubali part 2? Why wasn't it asked to me earlier? There are many films I refuse. Why aren't they talking about it? Why only this film?," the 53-year-old actress said during an interview with Rajeev Masand.

The powerful role of Sivagami was eventually played by Ramya Krishnan, who had won many accolades for her performance. Meanwhile, Sridevi is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming Bollywood movie Mom. The trailer of the film had received a good response.