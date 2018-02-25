Sridevi Kapoor – legendary Bollywood actress and first Indian female superstar – ranked among one of the highest paid actors in the industry, back in the 1990s.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, on 13 August 1963, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1979 and evolved as one of the most popular actresses of the India Cinema.

In 1996, she married Indian film producer Boney Kapoor, with whom she shares two daughters – Janhvi and Khusi. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 – due to a cardiac arrest, while she was attending a wedding celebration in Dubai.

Her funeral will happen on Monday after her body is brought back to India from Dubai in a charter plane. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to arrive ar Sridevi's residence on Monday morning to pay their last respects.

Here is a compilation of all the happenings in Sridevi's life, and everything around her demise.

The veteran actress' sudden demise left the Bollywood industry shocked and saddened. Many B-Town stars including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen, Rishi Kapoor and others expressed their grief at the loss on Twitter.

While Sridevi's death came as a shocker to most of the people, one of Amitabh Bachchan's tweet made many believe that Big B had a premonition about the actress' demise. Just minutes before the news about her death broke, Amitabh made a tweet in Hindi saying he was feeling uneasy, and is clueless about the reason.

Sridevi, who was the first female superstar of Bollywood, had once rejected an offer from popular Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. She was offered a role in Jurassic Park, but she had said "no" to the film-maker.

Sridevi died at a time when her daughter Janhvi is all set to make her debut. One deja vu moment that came to people's notice is the fact that Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona had passed away just a month before son Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood debut.

Having ruled the industry for many decades, Sridevi had a huge net worth. It is estimated that she had a net worth of $ 35 million.

Many from the sports fraternity also found it hard to believe that the "Hawa Hawai" actress is no more. A number of Indian cricketers took to Twitter to express grief.

Although Sridevi was one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, her last appearance on the big screen will be as a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.

While the nation is mourning her death, a number of last pictures of Sridevi from the wedding that she was attending appeared on social media. She looked extremely gorgeous and happy in the images.

Social media is filled with pictures showing adorable moments between Sridevi and daughter Janhvi. They truly shared a beautiful relationship.

Not just Bollywood and sports, people from the world of politics including the Prime Minister and the President mourned the loss of the actress.

Known for her acting and dancing skills, Sridevi had a life that was full of a lot of interesting and controversial incidents. Click here to know some unknown facts about the actress.

Sridevi was also a very popular actress in the souther film industry. Apart from Bollywood movies, she had featured in a host of Tamil and Telugu films. Popular south stars including Rajinikanth and Kamaal Haasan paid tributes to the Mr India actress.

One of the most controversial episodes in Sridevi's life was her affair and secret marriage with Mithun Chakraborty in the 1980s. The actor was already married to Yogeeta Bali when he and Sridevi had fallen for each other. The two had reportedly tied the knot as well, but eventually had gotten separated as Mithun could never get divorced from his first wife.

Meanwhile, Congress party faced backlash for a tweet posted condoling the death of Sridevi. "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013 [sic]," Congress official Twitter handle posted. Social media users were quick to slam the party for allegedly trying to gain political mileage out of the actress' demise.

Having known about the death of Sridevi, her fans have already started arriving in front of her residence in Mumbai.

Sridevi was very popular in Pakistan as well as many celebrities from the neighbouring nation also have been mourning her sudden demise.