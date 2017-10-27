Sridevi is reportedly miffed with Karan Johar for delaying the announcement on the debut movie of her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

Karan is supposed to launch Jhanvi in the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film Sairat. Although this news is out for long, there has not been any official announcement on the debut of Sridevi's daughter yet.

This delay in the making or announcement of Jhanvi's debut film made Sridevi upset with Karan, according to DNA.

Jhanvi is one of the most popular star kids, and her fans have been waiting for quite long for her Bollywood debut. It was also reported that Karan would start shooting for the film on November, but that also did not happen.

Instead, Karan recently made two big announcements -- his next film with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt titled Brahmastra, and the other featuring Akshay Kumar titled Kesari.

However, there is no news about Jhanvi's movie. This delay has reportedly irked Sridevi. Earlier, there were reports that Karan had banned Jhanvi from wearing western outfits in public.

As reported, the film-maker had instructed Sridevi's daughter to appear in desi outfits in public as her role in Sairat remake is that of a traditional girl.

"The filmmaker has instructed Sridevi's daughter to make her paparazzi appearance in traditional clothes as much as possible, as her character in the film is going to be traditional," DNA had quoted a source as saying. The young lady is mostly seen in Indian outfits of late, suggesting that the report was true.

Although she is yet to make her debut, Jhanvi had come in the news for some wrong reasons some time back. Apart from her link-up rumours, a picture of her lip lock with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya had gone viral on social media.

She was also in the news after she reportedly tried to stalk Ranbir Kapoor at a party. It was reported that Jhanvi had desperately tried to draw the actor's attention at the party, and was following him everywhere. However, Sridevi later rubbished the rumours and said that Jhanvi was very upset when she came to know about those reports.