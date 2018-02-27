A social activist has requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to perform the last rites of Sridevi with full state honor. The veteran actress' funeral is likely to happen on Wednesday afternoon.

Mumbai-based social activist Prithviraj Maske has sent a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to allow a state funeral for Sridevi. The last rites will take place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai at 3.30 pm on February 28.

"I, Mr, Prithviraj Maske would like to express deep grief and sorrow on the unfortunate demise of actress Sridevi. She not only represented the film industry in India but has glorified India globally through her acting skills for which she was also awarded Padma Shri n 2013, Out of the 54 years which she had lived, 50 years were given to the film industry through her acting in various films. After all the legal formalities cleared from Dubai, her dead body is expected to reach India by 9,00 pm today and tomorrow her last rites will be performed in Pawan Hans crematorium, Juhu. It is a sincere request from all of her fans that her last rites should be performed with National Honor," the letter read.

Although initially, state funerals in India were reserved only for current or former presidents, prime ministers, Union ministers and state chief ministers, now the state government has the right to decide if someone should be given last rites with state honor, considering the stature and contribution of the person.

The CM of the concerned state can take a decision on rendering state funeral to a person after consulting with other cabinet ministers. Once decided, the police department is given the responsibility to arrange a state funeral for the deceased.

Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. The forensic report stated that the 54-year-old actress lost balance and fell into a bathtub, following which she drowned. Her mortal remains will reach Mumbai late on Tuesday.

Sridevi's untimely demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock and sadness. "Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, February 24th. We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother," Sridevi's family said in a statement released by Yash Raj Films.