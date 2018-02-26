Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who co-starred with actress Sridevi, is shocked to hear the news about her sudden death. He has arrived in Mumbai and visited Anil Kapoor's residence to pay his last respects to her.

Sridevi, who is known for her acting prowess died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai on February 24. The news about her untimely demise came as rude shock to millions of her fans. The people, who have closely worked with her are coming to terms with the news of her sudden demise. Telugu actor Venkatesh released a statement to the media, expressing his shock and sadness over her death.

Venkatesh said, "It's shocking to wake up to this news. I am still wondering if the news is true. This shouldn't have happened to her. I have known her since childhood, much before I became an actor. I don't remember when I met her first, but I think it was in Chennai when she was a child actor. She was extremely disciplined and graceful. She was born to be an actor."

The mortal remains of Sridevi are being brought to India from Dubai by late Monday evening (February 26). It is also reported that Sridevi's producer-husband Boney Kapoor will be bringing her mortal remains through a charter plane. Meanwhile, Venkatesh visited the residence of his brother Anil Kapoor to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Venkatesh and Sridevi played the lead roles in the Telugu neo-noir road film Kshana Kshanam, which was written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie revolves around the story of a middle-class girl (Sridevi) and a thief (Venkatesh), who were brought together under strange circumstances after they are chased by an eccentric bank robber (Paresh Rawal) and the police (Rami Reddy).

Not only was Sridevi's acting in the movie appreciated garnering her great reviews from critics she also won best actress awards from Nandi and Filmfare South, that year for the movie. The movie went on to become a big hit at the BO.