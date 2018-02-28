Director Ram Gopal Varma took to social media and shared an in-depth love letter dedicated to Sridevi's fans. He shared some personal and unknown details of Sridevi's life. While the letter went viral, television actress Kavita Kaushik had a different opinion on it altogether. She bashed the director in the most subtle yet powerful manner.

She wrote on Twitter: "Bohot galat kar rahe hain aap! she is not here to defend herself or shut you up from revealing details of her personal life which you admit she guarded more than her life! Why will you open the pages of her life's book for everyone to read? She did not want this!! Don't do this!"

Bohot galat kar rahe hain aap! she is not here to defend herself or shut you up from revealing details of her personal life which you admit she guarded more than her life ! Why will you open the pages of her life’s book for everyone to read? She did not want this!! Don’t do this! https://t.co/nem1VX5yiH — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 27, 2018

For those who haven't read, RGV wrote: "She was being constantly directed by the motives of her parents, her relatives, and her husband and to an extent even her own children... She was scared whether her daughters would be accepted or not like most star parents do. Sridevi is actually a child trapped in a woman's body... she is naive as a person, but suspicious because of her bitter experiences which is not a very good combination."

To read the full letter, click here.

The filmmaker was shocked and shaken after he heard the news of Sridevi's demise. After the investigations by Dubai authorities, Sridevi's mortal remains were flown down to Mumbai in a private jet on February 27. And currently, the family, fans and Bollywood industry is at Celebrations Sports Club to pay their last respects.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter: "The crowds used to sit still in the theatres to watch the bursts of Sridevi's energy be it dancing, acting etc And now she's lying still on the ground with the crowds around her bursting into chaos and tears"

The crowds used to sit still in the theatres to watch the bursts of Sridevi’s energy be it dancing,acting etc

And now she’s lying still on the ground with the crowds around her bursting into chaos and tears — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2018

The funeral will take place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.