Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor has finally poured his heart out after the untimely death of the iconic actress.

Boney in a statement expressed gratitude to all those who have been by his and his daughters' side during this tough phase, and said that his only concern now is to move forward, and protect Janhvi and Khushi.

Below is the full statement released by Boney:

"Losing a friend, Wife and mother of your two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words.

I Would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues, weIl-wishers and all of the countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. l am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family, we have tried to face this unbearable loss.

To the world she was their Chandni, the actor par excellence, their Sridevi but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls, my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything, their life. She was the axis around which our family ran. As we bid goodbye to my beloved Wife and Khushl & Janhvi's mama, l have a sincere request.

Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that. The curtains never come down on an actor's life, because they shine on the silver screen forever.

My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure.

Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again.

Boney Kapoor."

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning on February 24 at a hotel in Dubai. Her sudden demise left the entire nation in a state of grief.

Meanwhile, a statement from the entire Kapoor, Ayyapan and Marwah family have also been released, expressing sadness at the tragedy.