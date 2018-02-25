The news of Bollywood actress Sridevi's death came as a huge blow to everyone. Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express grief, but it was her Khuda Gawah co-star and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's tweet that took everyone by surprise.

On Sunday, just before the news of her death broke, Big B tweeted in Hindi saying he is feeling uneasy and he didn't know the reason behind it. Twitter users were quick to notice that Big B had a premonition about her untimely death.

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

However, it is not confirmed whether he was informed about Sridevi's death before he tweeted. According to reports, the actress died on Saturday night in Dubai, UAE, where she was with the Kapoor family to attend the wedding ceremonies of Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told Indian Express that she died at around 11.30 pm local time in Dubai.

"Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet," Sanjay told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and fans took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the legendary actress, who entertained Indian audience for over four decades. Fans also gathered outside her residence in Mumbai to pay tribute.

"We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained by her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable," ANI quoted a fan as saying.