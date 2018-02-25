Not many of us can forget the ease with which Sridevi fit into various roles during her heyday in the Indian film industry. Be it her portrayal of a rural adolescent in Solva Sawan (16 Vayathinile in Tamil) or her career-defining performance in Sadma, the superstar lived the characters.

Not surprisingly, the news of Sridevi passing away on Saturday, February 24, came as a huge shock to many, including the 54-year-old's fans from the sports fraternity.

Sridevi suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Even as her family members returned home, the Indian actor reportedly extended her stay along with husband and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said he was finding the demise of the English Vinglish actor "difficult to digest."

"I have no words to express how i feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family," Tendulkar was quoted by ANI as saying.

I have no words to express how i feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family: Sachin Tendulkar on #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/FEl2nTYoqi — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Celebrated cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to come up with a heartfelt message. An array of other sports stars, including former India opener Virender Sehwag, off-spinner R Ashwin and badminton star PV Sindhu condoled Sridevi's untimely death.

"Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi," Bhogle tweeted.