Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest. The 54-year-old Bollywood diva was in UAE to attend the marriage ceremony of Mohit Marwah.
Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news and said she died in Dubai.
"Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet," Sanjay confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.
Sridevi was with her family in Dubai for the marriage, but her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor returned to India on Friday.
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, the Bollywood diva started her acting career as a child artist. In her career spanning over four decades, Sridevi has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. She is regarded as the First Female Superstar of Bollywood.
In the 1980s and 1990s, she won millions of hearts with her films including Chandni, Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Laadla, Judaai, Khuda Gawah.
The news has come as a shock for Bollywood. Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhur Bhandarkar and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the first to mourn her demise on Twitter.
"My first job in 1990 was on 'Lamhe' and this song 'Megha re Megha' was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chalbaaz, from Mr.India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day," Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra: I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP. Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi
Anushka Sharma: I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi
Richa Chadha: Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we'd see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. #RIPSridevi this loss feels personal.
Nimrat Kaur: Compelled at this unfortunate hour to be reminded of the age old idiom - चार दिन की चाँदनी, फिर अँधेरी रात ... numb at this grave untimely loss. There never was, nor will there ever be anyone quite like you. What a profoundly sad night. #TheOriginalEverything #RIPSridevi
Riteish Deshmukh: Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... RIP
Jacqueline Fernandez: An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon..
Madhur Bhandarkar: Unbelievable Shocking & Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #Sridevi, one of the talented Actress of Indian Cinema. Prayers and strength to the family. #OmShanti
Sidharth Malhotra: Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma'am is no more #RIP #Sridevi
Sushmita Sen: I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying
Rishi Kapoor: Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!
No words..shocked ..May you rest in peace Sridevi Maam ..??
Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry.
RIP dear #Sridevi. You will be hugely missed. https://t.co/8xid6rqHYj
The heart breaks. #Sridevi No words.
Absolutely devastating news!!!!!!! The sudden passing of #Sridevi ji is so tragic! Worst worst horrible news.. One of #Bollywood 's brightest fires.. icon of an era, queen of hearts & an artist beyond compare! Deepest condolences to the family ?????? https://t.co/zlkvFC4Aul
Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP
Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi.
It's so hard to believe, this absolute diva that I met sometime back at one of the award nights is no more. I wish it was just a nightmare. Strength to the entire family. #RIP #SriDevi
Shocked by this news.Thoughts and prayers to the https://t.co/zsGqrGWG7Y #Sridevi Ji.
Damn, RIP Sridevi.
Thank you for Hawa Hawai.
I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India's sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.? pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw
I m shattered and how by hearing that my fav actress from childhood who I always loved , adored N got inspired #sridevi is no more ??this news has shaken me deeply! I can't believe ! She left us too soon why why why !?? #RIPSriDevi SAD ☹️ pic.twitter.com/bvdyGI87vo
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.
