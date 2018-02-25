Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest. The 54-year-old Bollywood diva was in UAE to attend the marriage ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news and said she died in Dubai.

"Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet," Sanjay confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Sridevi was with her family in Dubai for the marriage, but her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor returned to India on Friday.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, the Bollywood diva started her acting career as a child artist. In her career spanning over four decades, Sridevi has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. She is regarded as the First Female Superstar of Bollywood.

In the 1980s and 1990s, she won millions of hearts with her films including Chandni, Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Laadla, Judaai, Khuda Gawah.

The news has come as a shock for Bollywood. Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhur Bhandarkar and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the first to mourn her demise on Twitter.

"My first job in 1990 was on 'Lamhe' and this song 'Megha re Megha' was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chalbaaz, from Mr.India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day," Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram.