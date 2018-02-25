India, on Sunday (February 25) woke up to the shocking news of Bollywood's veteran actress Sridevi passing away.
The 54-year-old actress died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night while she was in Dubai with her family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.
A very talented actor and dancer, Sridevi was called Bollywood's first female superstar.
- Sridevi's full name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She has both Tamil and Telugu lineages.
- She had a sister and two stepbrothers.
- Her first appearance was in the devotional film Thunaivan at the age of four.
- It was only in 1975 that she made her first appearance in a Hindu movie called Julie.
- Sridevi made a name in Telegu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. She shared the screen with Telugu legend NT Rama Rao in Vetegaadu (1979), Sardar Papa Rayadu (1980) and Justice Chowdhury (1982).
- Her first Malayalam movie was Kumara Sambhavam in 1969, where she acted with Gemini Ganesan.
- She debuted in the Kannada film industry in 1974 with Bhakta Kumbara.