India, on Sunday (February 25) woke up to the shocking news of Bollywood's veteran actress Sridevi passing away.

The 54-year-old actress died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night while she was in Dubai with her family to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.

A very talented actor and dancer, Sridevi was called Bollywood's first female superstar.