Film-maker and Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder faced backlash on Twitter for taking a dig at celebrities who chose to share pictures with Sridevi after her death.

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night. The news of her demise had left the entire nation in a state of grief, and many Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actress. In the process, many celebs shared their pictures with Sridevi, on many social media handles.

Shirish for some reason did not find the idea of posting pictures with the deceased appropriate and took a jibe at all of them with a tweet.

"Hopefully, someday we will realize that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them. [sic]," he tweeted. This did not go down well with most of the people, who started slamming the Jaan-E-Mann director.

Hopefully, someday we will realise that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) February 25, 2018

And what is wrong in posting your memories with the stars if any??? Explain — Komal (@JeminiFaceModel) February 25, 2018

Understandable, if u don't have any how can u post them. ? — BABUA ji (@babuachep) February 25, 2018

I've never read something as senseless as this. Honestly. — Aafreen Khan (@_aafreeen) February 25, 2018

Why not? I think that’s the best time to post a moment you shared with them. I would like to see it. — DMathur (@DeepThought82) February 25, 2018

Hopefully, someday we will realise that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our inner jeoulousy for someone. — Ahud Siddiqui (@AhudSiddiqui) February 25, 2018

Woah. Grief expressed through posting pictures is bad, but puns are allowed. Sensible kab banoge, bata do? pic.twitter.com/zDIXUUiS8v — Riya Sharma (@CovfefeSince97) February 25, 2018

It's their way to tribute..What's ur prblm.. ?? And u r doing even worse.. apni personal dushmani nibhane k liye kisi ki death ka use kar rhe ho... Shame.. — Arpit Jain (@ArpitJain53) February 25, 2018

While some questioned what was so bad about posting a picture with the late actress and opined that that is their way of paying tribute, others criticised him for making such a "senseless" tweet, and also for his previous condolence tweet that he had made for Sridevi.

"This is the kind of tragic news that can give an entire nation a cardiac arrest. Heartbreaking! RIP #Sridevi [sic]," Farah's husband had tweeted. This tweet also irked many of Sridevi's fans, who found it in bad taste.

Heartbreaking! RIP #Sridevi — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) February 25, 2018

And the award for the most ghatiya condolence tweet goes to @ShirishKunder ??‍♀️ no surprises there ??‍♀️ — लंदन योगिनी (@londonyogini786) February 25, 2018

Tweet sensibly — ravi soni (@ravisoni6262) February 25, 2018

You might mourn her death like everyone else but making a pun on the very cause of her death is highly unsettling and rude. — J Keerti (@saint_by_mind) February 25, 2018

Many ridiculed Shirish questioning if that posting pictures with Sridevi is inappropriate according to him, but making such an "insensible" tweet on her death is acceptable. B-Town stars like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty among others had shared pictures with Sridevi on social media.

Although he got vehemently slammed for his tweets on Sridevi and her demise, Shirish chose not to respond to any of the criticisms.

The Mr. India actress died at the age of 54 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. Sridevi suffered a massive cardiac arrest when she was in her hotel room. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Series of condolences followed on social media after the tragic news broke out.