Shirish Kunder, Farah Khan (left), SrideviTwitter/Reuters

Film-maker and Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder faced backlash on Twitter for taking a dig at celebrities who chose to share pictures with Sridevi after her death.

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night. The news of her demise had left the entire nation in a state of grief, and many Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actress. In the process, many celebs shared their pictures with Sridevi, on many social media handles.

Shirish for some reason did not find the idea of posting pictures with the deceased appropriate and took a jibe at all of them with a tweet.

"Hopefully, someday we will realize that other people's deaths are not an opportunity to post our pictures with them. [sic]," he tweeted. This did not go down well with most of the people, who started slamming the Jaan-E-Mann director.

While some questioned what was so bad about posting a picture with the late actress and opined that that is their way of paying tribute, others criticised him for making such a "senseless" tweet, and also for his previous condolence tweet that he had made for Sridevi.

"This is the kind of tragic news that can give an entire nation a cardiac arrest. Heartbreaking! RIP #Sridevi [sic]," Farah's husband had tweeted. This tweet also irked many of Sridevi's fans, who found it in bad taste.

Many ridiculed Shirish questioning if that posting pictures with Sridevi is inappropriate according to him, but making such an "insensible" tweet on her death is acceptable. B-Town stars like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty among others had shared pictures with Sridevi on social media.

Although he got vehemently slammed for his tweets on Sridevi and her demise, Shirish chose not to respond to any of the criticisms.

The Mr. India actress died at the age of 54 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. Sridevi suffered a massive cardiac arrest when she was in her hotel room. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Series of condolences followed on social media after the tragic news broke out.