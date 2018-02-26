Veteran actress Sridevi's death came as a shock to everyone on Sunday morning. Sridevi who was in Dubai to attend a family wedding breathed her last on February 24 late night. The body is being brought to Mumbai.

While the entire industry is mourning her death, Sridevi's fans are also inconsolable. They are waiting for a glimpse of Sridevi's body outside her residence since yesterday.

Several pictures and videos of the die-hard fans are shared on social media. They are seen in tears with Sridevi's picture in their hands. Many fans have light candles for her.

Take a look at the photos and videos here:

Fans are paying their tribute in other parts of India as well.

Fans in Kanpur light candles to pay tribute to #Sridevi . pic.twitter.com/Mzmov5c6CP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Sridevi's friends and family are waiting for her body in Mumbai at Anil Kapoor's residence. Daughters Janhvi and Khushi are in the city and are said to be inconsolable.

The last rituals will be held at Pawas Hans crematorium in Vile Parle of Mumbai at noon. The legendary actress whose career spans over four decades has worked with A-listers in Bollywood and Tollywood. Celebs have started coming to Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their last respect.

South superstar Rajinikanth has arrived in Mumbai. Last night, step-son Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rekha were among the Bollywood actors who arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence, where Janhvi and Khushi were present.

Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had confirmed the news of her demise.

"Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet," Sanjay had confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

It was being said that after attending the grand wedding of Mohit Marwah, Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor had returned to Mumbai, while Sridevi stayed back in the country.