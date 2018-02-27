Several celebrities from South Indian film industry have already paid a visit to Anil Kapoor's house to offer their condolences on the untimely death of veteran actress Sridevi who has worked in done movies in multiple languages. Now, the latest buzz is that Tamil actor Ajith will be in Mumbai to meet her family.

Ajith shared a cordial relationship with Sridevi's family. In fact, the actor, who is fondly known as Thala by his fans is a self-proclaimed fan of the veteran actress. As a result, the Mankatha star had agreed to do a cameo in the Tamil version of her comeback movie, English Vinglish (Aangilam Vaangilam), a few years ago.

The most surprising part of the story was that he did not take a single penny to work with Sridevi as he felt that it was a sort of dream coming true for him to share screen space with her, Tamil media reports.

Ever since they worked together, Ajith had been in regular touch with her family.

Unfortunately, like for her millions of fans has also come across as a rude shock to Ajith and his family. Reports state that the actor with his wife Shalini is expected to be in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 27, to meet Sridevi's family at Anil Kapoor's residence.

So far, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haaasan, Shruti Haasan, Nasser, Venkatesh and many others have met her family in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a shroud of mystery is surrounding her death following the autopsy report, which claimed accidental drowning in the hotel's bathroom as the cause of her death. The reports also suggested that traces of alcohol were found in her blood. Initially, the media had speculated that the actress passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest in her hotel.

Various theories are being put forward by both local and national media even as her family has maintained a stoic silence. Her mortal remains are yet to get clearance from the UAE authorities as the cops are examining the circumstances of her death.