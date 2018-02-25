Popular Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden demise shook the entire nation. While Indian celebs have taken to social media to mourn her, those from across the border also took to such platforms to express their grief at the passing of the Hawa Hawai diva.

The 54-year-old died in Dubai due to cardiac arrest on Saturday, February 24, while attending a family wedding.

Confirming the news, her brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor told indianexpress.com: "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet."

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani celebs like Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Armeena Khan and Ali Zafar mourned her death.

Taking to Instagram, Sridevi's Mom co-star Adnan Siddiqui wrote: "Life is so unpredictable, A lady with not just extreme talent but also a beautiful soul, Sri Devi Kapoor leaves us heavy hearted. So many memories attached while shooting 'MOM' with her, just a couple days back I met her at Boney Kapoor's nephews wedding and who would have thought that it is the last time im seeing her. Im still in a state of shock and out of words to describe my feeling! May her soul rests in eternal peace hereafter."

Acclaimed Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan wrote: "Growing up Sridevi was a phenomena a word that embodied beauty talent entertainment superstardom . Never would I have thought in my wildest dreams we would connect meet and become close in the last three months of your life . From our first meeting to our telephone calls to our discussions over Chandni Lamhe films fashion life . I learnt so much from you till I spoke to you yesterday . I'm sorry I missed you in Dubai this time Sri . Yet I'm proud of having known you in this little time not just as a star but as a real person and the love for life, dedication, humility and love that you had for your daughters and family . Rest in Peace Sridevi ❤️ there will never be anyone like you ever again."

So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever.. pic.twitter.com/jS2YJU1zoq — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about Sri Devi’s untimely death. A legendary actress whose work will continue to inspire many and forever remain cherished. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/hraofkHqHh — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 24, 2018

Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018

My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji. — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 24, 2018