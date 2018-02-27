Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi had died in Dubai on February 24.
- The post-mortem report claims that Sridevi died of accidental drowning after losing consciousness.
- Though forensic reports suggest that traces of alcohol were found in Sridevi's blood, Times Now reported that a family friend has claimed that the late Bollywood actor never consumed liquor.
- Earlier reports had said that the veteran actress had died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.
- UAE-based news outlets say that Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor was not interrogated by Dubai police on Monday. He had provided his testimony on his wife's death only on Sunday morning.
- The Bollywood veteran actress' body is still kept in the mortuary, said Khaleej Times. In fact, prosecutors have said that another forensic test must be carried out.
- According to reports, Sridevi's body may be held back in Dubai for another day.
- The Dubai Public Prosecution has said that it will conduct further investigations and are probing the circumstances that caused the 54-year-old actress to drown in the bathtub.
"The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned," an official told Gulf News.
- India's Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri has asked people not to speculate over Sridevi's death. He even urged people to be responsible."
The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:— IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018
1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.
1/2
2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.— IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018
3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes
4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise
Let's be responsible
- Ever since the news of the "accidental drowning" hit the headlines, the social media has been ripe with speculations about Sridevi's death.
- The officials at the Indian Embassy are in continuous touch with authorities in Dubai to get the clearance as soon as possible.
- Though her body was scheduled to be flown to India on Monday, it was held back after the authorities delayed the clearance for repatriation of the body on February 26.
- Sridevi's mortal remains are kept at Dubai's forensic department, Khaleej Times reported. The embalming process is likely to take place on Tuesday.
- Several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anant Ambani, Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited the Kapoor family on Monday to offer their condolences.