Sridevi passed away on February 24 and the cause her death was revealed as accidental drowning.

She has been one of the few Indian actresses who has rubbed shoulders with the most iconic and legendary actors of the Indian film industry. Right from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, she has been one of the few actresses who managed to work with almost every male actor in the 80s and 90s.

Although the numerous hit movies and songs, fans still remember her for her performance in Naino Mein Sapna with Jeetendra in the 1983 film Himmatwala. One of her first steps to stardom, the actress is still recalled for her quirky outfit and memorable. But not many know that Sridevi wouldn't have gotten a step closer to the stardom if it wasn't for Rekha.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Sridevi wasn't the first choice for the film. Actor Jeetendra reveals that the film was supposed to feature Rekha in the lead role.

However, Rekha was busy with another project at the time and couldn't take up the K Raghavendra Rao directorial. The makers eventually decided to bring a newcomer on board and well, the rest is history.

"That's when we decided to launch a new girl. And the rest is history! Aise ittefaq aksar hote hain hamare industry mein (such coincidences often happen in our industry)," shares Jeetendra.

Himmatwala was one of the most memorable movies of the 80s. The film was remade in 2013 by Sajid Khan with featured Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in the lead.

The two South Indian actresses shared a unique bond which was not limited to professional life. The two actresses have numerous connections that have kept their lives intertwined in some way or another.

Following the successful career launch Sridevi witnessed, Rekha played a part in the late actress' 1986 release Aakhri Raasta. She dubbed for Sridevi's role in the Amitabh starrer.

Speaking about Sridevi, Rekha said, "I've always loved that girl (Sridevi). She had a special spark about her. I believe after Vyjanthimala and Hema Malini, Sridevi was the third Tamil superstar in Hindi cinema," she said, adding, "I don't think I was anywhere near these actresses!"

The 63-year-old actress also said she spellbound by Sridevi's dancing skills. "She was a much better dancer than I was. I just managed to look like a dancer without being one."