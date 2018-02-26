An MP from Andhra Pradesh has demanded that the government to confer Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, to Sridevi, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Saturday, February 24. Maganti Murali Mohan from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that he will raise the issue in the parliament in the forthcoming session.

Maganti Murali Mohan, who shared screen space with Sridevi in Telugu movie Bangarakka, expressed his shock over her death. "We expected to watch Sridevi in many more interesting roles. But, her sudden demise has rendered shock to her fans and cinema industry. It would be apt if the government confers the Dada Saheb Phalke award on Sridevi in recognition of her contribution to the cinema industry. I will take up this matter in the upcoming session of Parliament beginning from March 5," The New Indian Express quotes him as saying.

He recollects having predicted her to become a star someday in future when they worked together in Bangarakka.

Sridevi, who was born to a Tamil father and Telugu mother, made her Tollywood debut as a child artist in Maa Nanna Nirdoshi in 1970. Some of her popular Telugu movies include Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Konda Veeti Simham, Kshana Kshanam and Bobbili Puli.

Sridevi's death has come as a shock to the film fraternity and to her millions of fans. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind, Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, people from all walks of life have condoled her death.

Many Telugu celebs too have expressed sadness over the untimely death of Sridevi. Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao said, "I had directed her in 24 movies. Probably no director made such a number of movies with one actress. We were just talking about working together to round off 25. She was my good friend. She was a family member."

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked & disturbed with the news of #Sridevi garu's demise. She truly was the epitome of everything amazing as an actor & a woman. My all time favourite actress.. Gone too soon. Strength to her family & loved ones. May her soul Rest in Peace. [sic]"

Junior NTR posted, "She came. She saw. She conquered. And went back to the heavens from where she came. RIP Sridevi garu.IRREPLACEABLE. [sic]"