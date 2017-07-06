The Sri Lankan Navy had arrested nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu for encroaching the Island country's territorial waters late on Wednesday night. However, the fishermen, who had been arrested near the Delft island, were later released on Thursday morning.

Fisheries Department Assistant Director Chandrasekha said the navy had seized two boats of the fishermen-- natives of the Kottaipattinam town in Pudukottai district, PTI reported. Meanwhile, another agency report stated Sri Lankan Navy has damaged one of the vessels.

The fishermen had been taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp and fishing division in Jaffna for legal action.

Chandrasekha also said a boat had sunk off Neduntheevu coast and four fishermen were rescued and brought to the shore in Rameswaram early on Thursday morning.